UK: Man Dies After Dashing Into Floodwater During Police Chase in Derbyshire

High-Speed Chase Ends in Tragedy

A man has died after plunging into floodwater while fleeing police near a Derbyshire village. The drama unfolded early Saturday when officers responded to reports of a stolen caravan in Oakerthorpe.

Police gave chase as the caravan was driven recklessly, repeatedly ramming police vehicles. The pursuit finally ended near Egginton, where two men fled on foot.

Desperate Hunt in Floodwater

Officers quickly caught one suspect, but the other ran straight into the flooded area. Fire and Rescue teams launched a frantic search as emergency crews battled the rising waters.

After several hours, the man was found and rushed to Royal Derby Hospital, but tragically, he later died. Police have yet to identify him formally and are working to inform his next of kin.

“As the death happened after police contact, we have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Formal identification of the deceased man has not yet taken place and efforts are ongoing to trace his next of kin,” said a Derbyshire Police spokesperson.

Suspect Nabbed and Charged

Adrian Osiecki, 34, was arrested at the scene. He now faces a string of serious charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, criminal damage to police vehicles, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, and theft of a caravan.

Osiecki is set to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this Monday.