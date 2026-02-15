Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

UK: Man Dies After Dashing Into Floodwater During Police Chase in Derbyshire

  High-Speed Chase Ends in Tragedy A man has died after plunging into floodwater while...

Published: 8:42 am February 15, 2026
Updated: 8:17 pm February 15, 2026

 

High-Speed Chase Ends in Tragedy

A man has died after plunging into floodwater while fleeing police near a Derbyshire village. The drama unfolded early Saturday when officers responded to reports of a stolen caravan in Oakerthorpe.

Police gave chase as the caravan was driven recklessly, repeatedly ramming police vehicles. The pursuit finally ended near Egginton, where two men fled on foot.

Desperate Hunt in Floodwater

Officers quickly caught one suspect, but the other ran straight into the flooded area. Fire and Rescue teams launched a frantic search as emergency crews battled the rising waters.

After several hours, the man was found and rushed to Royal Derby Hospital, but tragically, he later died. Police have yet to identify him formally and are working to inform his next of kin.

“As the death happened after police contact, we have referred ourselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Formal identification of the deceased man has not yet taken place and efforts are ongoing to trace his next of kin,” said a Derbyshire Police spokesperson.

Suspect Nabbed and Charged

Adrian Osiecki, 34, was arrested at the scene. He now faces a string of serious charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, criminal damage to police vehicles, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, and theft of a caravan.

Osiecki is set to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this Monday.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :UkUk NewsUk News

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

REMAINS IN PLACE UK: Smoke Alert in Canterbury: Residents Told to Keep Windows and Doors Shut

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED 64-Year-Old Sentenced for Shocking 1990s Rape in Horsham

Travel

TWO KILLED

HORROR CRASH CLAIMS TWO HGV Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash Kills Two Women on A10

Travel
Bin Fire in Deal Quickly Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue

ONE PERSON RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL London: Car Goes Up in Flames on M20 Near Ashford

Travel
Huyton Stabbing Leaves Two Injured and Sparks Police Shooting: IOPC Launches Investigation

HIGH STAKES Tragic Crash in Liverpool: Man, 23, Dies After Colliding with Police Van

Travel

UK: Looking for Some Online Casino Alternatives?

Travel

CANTERBURY BLAZE Kent: Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons

COUNTY LINES Birmingham: Brothers Locked Up for Eight Years Over Wolverhampton ‘Kash Line’ Drug Empire

US News

MORE CREWS HAVE BEEN SENT Kent: Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Live News

DANGEROUS PREDATOR Faith Leader Convicted of Nine Rapes After Lengthy Met Police Probe

Travel
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CHILLING ATTACK UK: DNA Breakthrough Lands Rapist Behind Bars Nearly 20 Years Later

UK News

UK: DNA Breakthrough Lands Rapist Behind Bars Nearly 20 Years Later

UK News

COACH RAGE HORROR UK: Man Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on M6 Toll Coach

Breaking News

UK: Man Rushed to Hospital After Stabbing on M6 Toll Coach

Breaking News

UK: Man Found Injured on Bell Green Street — Police Launch Investigation

UK News

UK: Man Found Injured on Bell Green Street — Police Launch Investigation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

HORROR CRASH Baby Seriously Injured in Horrific M6 Crash

Breaking News

Baby Seriously Injured in Horrific M6 Crash

Breaking News

AMMO SEIZED UK: Firearms and Ammo Seized in Tipton Raid

UK News

UK: Firearms and Ammo Seized in Tipton Raid

UK News

TRAGIC END UK: Body of Man in 60s Recovered from Ramsgate Marina

UK News

UK: Body of Man in 60s Recovered from Ramsgate Marina

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BLAZE HORROR CLOSED THE M3 UK: Major Crash Sparks Fire, M3 Westbound Closed

UK News

UK: Major Crash Sparks Fire, M3 Westbound Closed

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News
Watch Live