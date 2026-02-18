A 23-year-old man has died following a police stop in Liverpool, sparking an immediate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

What Happened on Back Faulkner Street South?

Lain Estridge was stopped by officers during a proactive police operation on Friday afternoon. He and another man were approached by officers but Estridge did not comply and attempted to leave on an e-bike. As he approached a police van at around 3.10pm, he came off the bike and collided with the stationary vehicle.

Three officers on foot and a police van were positioned at the junction of Back Faulkner Street South and Grove Street.

Estridge was restrained on the ground by officers but soon showed signs of medical distress.

Paramedics found and removed a package from his mouth at the scene before rushing him to hospital.

Investigation Underway as Cause of Death Remains Unknown

Despite a post mortem conducted on Saturday, the cause of Mr Estridge’s death is still unknown. Further tests are ongoing. The IOPC has taken charge of the inquiry and has begun reviewing all available footage and evidence.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said:

“Our thoughts are with Mr Estridge’s family and loved ones. We are carrying out a thorough and independent investigation to understand all the circumstances, including the actions of police. We ask the public to respect the family’s privacy and avoid speculation during this incredibly difficult time.”

IOPC to Review Police Actions and Medical Response

The investigation will scrutinise every aspect of the incident, from the officers’ decision-making and efforts to stop Mr Estridge, to how he was restrained and the medical care provided afterwards. The IOPC has confirmed it has liaised with the family and will keep them updated as the probe progresses.