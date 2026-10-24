A man has died following a serious road traffic collision near Gallows Corner in Romford, east London, with London’s Air Ambulance dispatched and major roads closed while emergency services responded.

London Ambulance Service confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near Masefield Crescent on Saturday 24 October 2026.

Emergency services were called at approximately 11.44am, with ambulance crews, specialist paramedics and an air ambulance trauma team sent to the incident.

A London Air Ambulance helicopter landed at Gidea Park Sports Ground as emergency workers responded to the crash.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man could not be saved.

Man Pronounced Dead at Scene

London Ambulance Service confirmed that its teams attended a road traffic collision near Masefield Crescent in the RM3 postcode area.

An ambulance service spokesperson said crews were called at 11.44am.

Resources included ambulance crews, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic practitioner.

A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

The spokesperson confirmed:

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s age and identity have not yet been officially confirmed.

Air Ambulance Lands at Gidea Park Sports Ground

Residents reported seeing an air ambulance helicopter arriving in the area as emergency crews dealt with the collision.

The helicopter landed at Gidea Park Sports Ground, near the affected road network.

The presence of the air ambulance prompted concern among residents, with images of the helicopter circulating online.

The circumstances of the collision and the number of vehicles involved have not yet been established in the information released.

A12 Road Closures Cause Major Disruption

The collision resulted in significant disruption around Gallows Corner, one of Havering’s busiest junctions.

Road closures were reported along Eastern Avenue East, including:

The A12 northbound section from Masefield Crescent towards Gallows Corner.

Eastern Avenue East southbound from Gallows Corner towards Heath Drive.

The closures remained in place for several hours while emergency crews attended.

Drivers experienced delays on surrounding routes, with police and traffic authorities directing motorists away from the affected area.

Motorists are advised to check the latest traffic information before travelling through Gallows Corner.

Second Fatal Road Collision in Havering Within Days

The tragedy comes just two days after another fatal collision on the A127 Southend Arterial Road in Havering.

On Thursday 22 October, a 54-year-old pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry.

Metropolitan Police detectives launched an investigation into that incident and appealed for witnesses.

The two fatal collisions are separate incidents, and there is no established connection between them.

Police Investigation Awaited

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for further details concerning the latest fatal collision.

The precise circumstances leading to the man’s death remain unclear.

There has been no official confirmation of his identity, the number of vehicles involved or whether any arrests have been made.

Emergency services have not established the cause of the collision in the information currently available.

The fatality marks another tragedy on Havering’s road network, with local residents expressing concern about road safety.