A man in his 30s has died and three other people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed through the front of a busy Lidl supermarket in Wolverhampton on Friday evening (23 October).

Emergency services were called to the supermarket on Finchfield Hill shortly before 6pm after a vehicle smashed into the building and came to rest inside the store.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that eight people were assessed following the collision, including a man who suffered fatal injuries, two other people who were inside the supermarket and the female driver.

The driver is believed to have suffered a medical incident while behind the wheel, although the precise circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

A woman inside the store was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Man Pronounced Dead Despite Emergency Treatment

Paramedics arriving at the supermarket discovered a man inside the building who had suffered critical injuries.

Emergency crews provided advanced life support in an attempt to save his life.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the victim was a man in his 30s.

The force said his death was not being treated as suspicious and expressed condolences to his family.

The man’s identity has not yet been released publicly.

Three Patients Taken to Hospital

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that three other people required hospital treatment.

A woman who had been inside the supermarket suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital following treatment at the scene.

The female driver, who is believed to have experienced a medical incident while driving, was also taken to hospital for further assessment.

A second man who had been inside the shop sustained injuries not believed to be serious and was transported to hospital.

Four additional people were assessed by ambulance crews and given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.

In total, emergency services treated eight people, including the man who died.

Major Emergency Response to Finchfield Hill

Five ambulances, three paramedic officers and the West Midlands Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team were dispatched to the supermarket.

Specialist critical care resources also attended, including the ambulance service’s Critical Care Car and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance.

West Midlands Fire Service deployed four crews to the scene, while police officers established cordons and helped emergency workers manage the incident.

The crash caused extensive damage to the shopfront and interior of the supermarket.

Images and footage circulating on social media showed a dark-coloured car inside the premises, surrounded by damaged shelving, scattered products and debris.

Witness Describes Terrifying Scenes Inside Lidl

A witness who shared footage online described the incident as an extremely frightening experience.

The video showed the aftermath of the collision, including significant damage to the supermarket interior.

Emergency crews worked at the scene while shoppers and staff were assisted following the crash.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the collision, and the suggestion that the driver experienced a medical episode remains the ambulance service’s preliminary assessment.

Roads Closed Around Finchfield

A significant police presence remained around the supermarket on Friday evening.

Restrictions were reported on Finchfield Hill, Finchfield Road West and Oak Hill while emergency crews attended and investigations continued.

West Midlands Police warned that nearby roads were likely to remain closed for some time and advised drivers to seek alternative routes.

The force said officers were working alongside fire and ambulance colleagues to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

West Midlands Police is urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Officers were called shortly before 6pm on Friday 23 October after reports that a vehicle had collided with the supermarket frontage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can contact police on 101, quoting log 4069 of 23 October.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.