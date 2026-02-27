Patryk Galka, 25, from Southampton, has been handed a six-month suspended sentence after fatally hitting a fellow worker with a car at a Bishopstoke car wash. The sentence will run for a year and includes 200 hours of unpaid work plus 15 days of rehabilitation. Galka also received a two-year driving ban.

Worker Dies After Reversal Incident

The tragedy unfolded on 21 January 2024 when Lukasz Wojenkowski, 35, was knocked down by a customer’s Silver Range Rover while at the car wash. He died two days later from his injuries. Lukasz, originally from Poland, moved to the UK in 2011 to improve his life.

Family Breaks Silence

“He loved the people he worked with and loved cars. He was friendly, always smiling, always willing to help people. When the police phoned, my world fell apart in an instant. This is a pain that we will live with for the rest of our lives,” said his sister Beata in a victim impact statement.

Judge: Momentary Lapse, Not Mental Illness, to Blame

Judge William Mousley KC acknowledged Galka’s remorse but noted he had contested the charge. The judge ruled that Galka’s diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia did not excuse the “momentary loss of concentration” that caused the fatal accident.

“He was fundamentally not looking where he was going,” the judge added, highlighting the careless act that ended Lukasz’s life.

