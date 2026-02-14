A 16-year-old boy was tragically killed after being struck by a car on a Sheffield pavement. Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Taleb was hit by an Audi driven by 21-year-old Zulkernain Ahmed on June 4 last year, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Graphic Footage Shows Horror Crash

Jurors viewed a shocking video of the Audi veering onto the wrong side of the road. The car first hit La’rome Divers, an e-bike rider, knocking him off the bike and over a hedge. It then slammed into Abdullah, who was calmly walking along Staniforth Road, throwing and catching a water bottle. The impact threw the teen into the air.

Brothers Caught Up in Deadly Incident

Zulkernain Ahmed, of Locke Drive, Darnall, was found guilty of murder.

His brother Armaan Ahmed, 27, a backseat passenger, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

Another brother, Zain Ahmed, the front seat passenger, remains untraced by police.

More Charges and Upcoming Sentencing

Zulkernain was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to La’rome Divers, and attempting the same against two other unidentified riders.

Armaan Ahmed was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr. Divers. Both brothers face sentencing on June 4.