Devon & Cornwall Police are hunting for answers after a 27-year-old man was discovered badly injured in Torquay in the early hours of Saturday, 31 January.

Severe Injuries and No Memory

At around 3.15am, the man approached door staff at Park Lane on Torwood Street. He had muddy footprints on his clothes and suffered serious facial injuries, including multiple fractures, swelling on the left side of his face, and bleeding behind his eye.

Shockingly, he has no recollection of what happened to him.

CCTV Footage Shows Man Running Injured

CCTV captured the man leaving the Apple & Parrot pub unhurt at 2.16am. Just a minute later, he was seen running up an alleyway towards Parkhill Road.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the man during the missing hour or has footage that could shed light on how he got injured.

Description and How to Help

White male, average build.

Around 5ft 10ins tall.

Bald head.

Wearing a white t-shirt, dark grey or black buttoned jacket/shirt, black trousers, and black and purple shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or via their website quoting incident number 50260025672.