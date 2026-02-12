Man Held After £70,000 Porsche Parts Heist in Bolton

Police have arrested a man following a daring theft of around £70,000 worth of parts from Porsche Centre Bolton. The raid, which targeted the dealership on Manchester Road, is thought to have happened between December 24 and 27.

Fast Work by Greater Manchester Police

Officers from GMP’s Neighbourhood South Great Lever team launched a swift investigation. After detailed forensic work and enquiries, they arrested a man from Rochdale linked to the burglary. The suspect’s vehicle has been seized, and some stolen parts recovered.

Investigation Ongoing as Suspect Released on Bail

The man has now been released on bail while police dig deeper. GMP is urging anyone who spotted suspicious activity around the Porsche Centre during the period to come forward immediately.

Witnesses urged to contact police with information, quoting log 899–27122025.