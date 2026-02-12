A chilling shooting in Coxford has left a man in his 40s dead and a 31-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder. Police swooped on a Southampton property after reports of gunfire on Conifer Road last night.

Emergency Call at 8pm

Officers were called to the scene around 8pm following reports of a gunshot wound. They found the victim with serious injuries. Despite emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrest Made, Investigation Underway

A 31-year-old Southampton man was arrested at the property and remains in custody. He faces charges of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. Police have sealed off the scene and are carrying out house-to-house inquiries to piece together what happened.

Detective’s Plea to Locals