A chilling shooting in Coxford has left a man in his 40s dead and a 31-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder. Police swooped on a Southampton property after reports of gunfire on Conifer Road last night.
Emergency Call at 8pm
Officers were called to the scene around 8pm following reports of a gunshot wound. They found the victim with serious injuries. Despite emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arrest Made, Investigation Underway
A 31-year-old Southampton man was arrested at the property and remains in custody. He faces charges of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. Police have sealed off the scene and are carrying out house-to-house inquiries to piece together what happened.
Detective’s Plea to Locals
“Any time you hear of an incident involving a gun, it will undoubtedly be of concern for local residents,” said DCI Clair Trueman, leading the investigation.
“We are working hard to understand what occurred and to locate the family of the deceased to support them during this difficult time.”
“If you have any information, no matter how small, contact officers in the area or call 101 quoting reference 44260072070.”