A man in his 50s has died after being struck by a car outside a pub in Folkestone, prompting a police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Kent Police were called at 6.39pm on Sunday, 1 November 2026, following reports of a collision on Canterbury Road, outside the Black Bull pub near the junction with Downs Road.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 50s, was reportedly struck by a black Volkswagen Sharan.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the man was confirmed dead.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have launched an investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle or pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision, to come forward.

Drivers who were travelling along Canterbury Road or nearby streets on Sunday evening are also being urged to check their dashcam footage for anything that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/JG/089/26.

Dashcam footage can be submitted directly to police through the official Kent Police evidence upload portal.