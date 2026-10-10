Man jailed after throwing girlfriend from fourth-floor tower block window

A man who threw his 18-year-old girlfriend from a fourth-floor window has been jailed for five years.

Jordan Herring, 22, of Lark Meadow Drive, Solihull, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after being found guilty of wounding. He had previously been convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour towards the same woman.

The attack happened at Merton House in Chelmsley Wood on November 12, 2022.

Victim suffered serious injuries

The woman was thrown from the fourth floor of the tower block and suffered a collapsed lung and fractures to her pelvis and ribs.

Emergency services were not called for around an hour before she was eventually airlifted to hospital.

Herring claimed during the case that she had jumped from the window, but the prosecution’s case was that he had thrown her.

A jury later convicted him of wounding. He was cleared of attempted murder.

Five-year sentence

Herring was sentenced to a total of five years for wounding and coercive and controlling behaviour.

West Midlands Police praised the victim for supporting the investigation throughout what officers described as a lengthy ordeal.

The force said its Public Protection Unit had supported her through the case and commended her bravery in speaking about the abuse she suffered.