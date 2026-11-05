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TOWN BAN Man jailed after urinating on Thames Hospice elephant sculpture and assaulting police officer in Slough

A man who vandalised a charity elephant sculpture before urinating on it has been handed a further 16 weeks in prison after also admitting assaulting a female police officer.

Faisal Mohammed, 31, was caught on CCTV repeatedly damaging the colourful artwork, called Hidden Treasures, during the early hours of 18 July 2026.

The sculpture had been installed near The Curve in William Street, Slough, as part of a major fundraising campaign for Thames Hospice.

Mohammed threw a brick at the elephant before urinating on it.

The damage was estimated at £2,000, but volunteers later repaired the artwork without charging the charity.

He appeared before Slough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 4 November, where he was sentenced for criminal damage, outraging public decency and further offences involving a police officer.

Hospice fundraising elephant damaged in early-hours attack

The elephant was one of 30 individually decorated sculptures displayed across Slough, Eton and Windsor as part of Thames Hospice’s Trunks Across the Thames art trail.

The initiative was organised to raise awareness and funds for the charity, which provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care.

Hidden Treasures, decorated by artist Millery Wheeler, was positioned near The Curve in Slough town centre.

CCTV captured Mohammed repeatedly attacking the sculpture before throwing a brick at it and urinating on the artwork.

The damage would have cost approximately £2,000 to repair.

However, hospice volunteers stepped in and restored the elephant free of charge, avoiding an additional expense for the charity.

Police officer assaulted during separate incident

The court also dealt with offences arising from an unrelated incident in Slough on 10 September.

Mohammed admitted assaulting a female police officer during his arrest.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage after spitting inside a police van.

These offences were dealt with alongside the criminal damage and outraging public decency charges relating to the elephant sculpture.

Further 16-week prison sentence imposed

Mohammed appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court by video link from HMP Brixton.

He was already serving a 26-month prison sentence imposed at Reading Crown Court in September for racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening another person with a bladed article.

Magistrates sentenced him to a further 16 weeks in custody for the latest offences.

He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Five-year ban from Slough High Street

The court imposed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order restricting Mohammed from entering Slough High Street and surrounding areas.

The order includes limited exceptions allowing him to attend official appointments, including meetings involving police, probation services or employment-related matters.

Breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order is a separate criminal offence and can lead to further prosecution.

Thames Hospice sculpture repaired by volunteers

The damaged elephant formed part of a public art trail designed to bring communities together while supporting the work of Thames Hospice.

The charity placed 30 sculptures across Slough, Eton and Windsor during the summer.

Although Mohammed’s actions caused an estimated £2,000 worth of damage, volunteers were able to repair Hidden Treasures without passing the cost on to the hospice.

The sculpture incident and the separate assault on a police officer were among the offences considered at Mohammed’s latest sentencing hearing.

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