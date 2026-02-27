Man Jailed for Brutal Morning Knife Attack at Bognor Regis Station

Jason McDonagh, 22, was locked up for four years after launching a terrifying knife attack in broad daylight at Bognor Regis railway station.

Shocking Daylight Attack Caught on CCTV

The violent assault unfolded on the morning of 25 November 2025. McDonagh, a man with no fixed address, showed up aggressively at a friend’s flat before chasing a victim with knives outside.

CCTV footage captures McDonagh lunging at the victim in the busy station forecourt, slashing a deep wound into the man’s right arm, then knocking him to the ground. The victim managed to escape and was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Swift Police Response and Court Sentence

Police arrived swiftly after the attack, detaining McDonagh shortly after. At Portsmouth Crown Court on 27 February, McDonagh pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of two bladed articles, resulting in a four-year prison sentence.

Detective Speaks Out on Unprovoked Attack

“McDonagh has never explained his actions. The attack was totally unprovoked and happened in front of horrified commuters, just seconds after young schoolchildren had been escorted into the station,” said BTP Detective Constable Christopher May. “Our team worked tirelessly to get him off the streets quickly and bring justice to the victim.”

The attack sparked alarm in the community, highlighting the risks of violence on public transport. Anyone witnessing violence on the railway network is urged to text BTP on 61016, or dial 999 in an emergency.

