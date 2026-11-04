A man who killed a 67-year-old pensioner after he challenged a child riding an electric bike on a pavement in south London has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Andre Wright-Walters, 38, of Este Road, Battersea, was sentenced on Tuesday, 3 November, following his conviction for the manslaughter of James Gbadamosi.

Mr Gbadamosi was attacked on Balham High Road on 24 August 2025 after asking a child to be careful while riding a Lime electric bike at speed near pedestrians.

Wright-Walters confronted the pensioner and punched him twice in the face, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the pavement.

Mr Gbadamosi suffered devastating injuries and died in hospital on 5 September, 12 days after the attack.

Fatal confrontation over Lime bike on pavement

Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court heard that Mr Gbadamosi had been walking along Balham High Road when he challenged a child riding an electric bike.

The pensioner warned the youngster about cycling quickly on the pavement around other pedestrians.

An argument followed before Wright-Walters arrived and confronted him.

Prosecutors told the court that Wright-Walters struck Mr Gbadamosi, knocking him to the ground.

The force of the fall caused a serious head injury.

Emergency services were called to Balham High Road at approximately 3.40pm.

Paramedics treated Mr Gbadamosi before taking him to hospital, where he remained critically injured until his death.

Metropolitan Police investigation leads to manslaughter conviction

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation into the attack.

Officers examined hours of CCTV footage, interviewed witnesses and analysed telephone data to establish Wright-Walters’ movements.

He was initially arrested on 27 August 2025 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following Mr Gbadamosi’s death, Wright-Walters was arrested again on suspicion of murder on 6 September.

The charge was subsequently amended to manslaughter.

A jury found him guilty at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

He was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment on Tuesday, 3 November.

Family pay tribute to much-loved husband

Mr Gbadamosi’s family described him as a kind, intelligent and caring man whose death had left an enormous void in their lives.

In a tribute released through the Metropolitan Police, they said:

“James was a huge part of our family and his loss has left a void that can never truly be filled.”

His family said he had brought people together through his warmth, humour and genuine interest in others.

They spoke of the devastating impact on his husband, who had lost his partner and the future they had planned together.

“His death has changed our lives forever, and we will feel his absence in countless ways for the rest of our lives,” they added.

Detective says conviction cannot undo family’s suffering

Detective Inspector Sarah Philippe, who led the investigation, said the conviction represented an important step for the family.

She said: “While no conviction can ever bring James back to his loved ones or undo the pain and suffering caused by his death, we hope today’s verdict provides them with a measure of closure and a sense that justice has been served.”

Police thanked Mr Gbadamosi’s family for their support throughout the investigation.

Carla Brenton, 31, of Bexley, who had also faced a manslaughter charge in connection with the incident, was found not guilty.