Thomas Morgan, 29, has been locked up for life after violently shaking his girlfriend’s five-month-old son to death while she was at work.

Brutal Attack in Swansea Home

The horrifying attack happened at the family’s Swansea home on March 30, 2024. Morgan lost his temper after an argument with his ex-partner, Georgia Griffiths, before violently shaking baby Jensen-Lee Dougal.

Medical experts described Jensen-Lee’s injuries as the worst they have ever seen, including severe brain damage, multiple fractures, and extensive retinal bleeding in both eyes.

Judge Condemns Morgan’s ‘Betrayal of Trust’

Mrs Justice Stacey sentenced Morgan to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years.

“Dougal felt lucky that you came into their life and trusted you with Jensen-Lee,” the Judge told Morgan. “We do not know exactly what happened because you lied to the police and everyone else. What we do know is that you shook Jensen-Lee so violently it caused fatal injuries.” “The violent shaking, with the baby’s head whipping back and forth, may have been brief but caused devastating internal brain injuries that led to his death.”

Mourning Mother’s Heartbreaking Tribute

In a tearful victim impact statement, Jensen-Lee’s mother, Georgia Dougal, 24, spoke of her overwhelming grief and trauma.

“I never heard my son say he loved me or call me Mammy,” she said. “I’ll never see him take his first step, go to school, or become the person he was meant to be. He was stolen from me.” “It’s heartbreaking seeing the defendant move on, especially after he held a gender reveal party with his new partner on the anniversary of Jensen-Lee’s death.”

Prosecutor Details Rage-Fuelled Attack

Prosecutor Caroline Rees KC told the court Morgan was “full of rage” after an abusive argument with his ex before being left alone to care for Jensen-Lee while the mother was at work.

“It’s clear that the fight flipped a switch in him,” she said. “He was in no state to care for the baby and violently abused the trust placed in him.”

Baby Taken Off Life Support

While at work, Georgia Griffiths received a chilling call from Morgan claiming the baby was choking and had stopped breathing.

Jensen-Lee was rushed to the hospital, but the devastating brain injury meant he was taken off life support the following day.

Morgan Denied Charges But Found Guilty

Morgan claimed he tried to save the baby after he apparently choked on his own vomit. However, after a trial at Swansea Crown Court, he was found guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Thomas Morgan will serve at least 19 years behind bars for this chilling attack.

