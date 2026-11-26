A man who murdered his pregnant girlfriend in Manchester while on licence for earlier rape offences has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 23 years.

Stephan Garner, 31, killed Amber O’Brien, 32, at his flat in Blackley in April. Manchester Crown Court heard she was nine weeks pregnant with twins.

Garner had been released from prison in 2023 after receiving a 12-year sentence in 2015 for seven counts of rape.

Jury rejected claim he lost control

Garner admitted manslaughter but denied murder, arguing that he had lost control during an argument. Jurors convicted him of murder following a trial.

Judge Suzanne Goddard rejected his account, describing it as a “carefully constructed tissue of lies”. She told Garner: “Nothing she said or did could have justified the brutal attack on her.”

Amber O’Brien remembered by her family

The court heard Ms O’Brien had attended a scan shortly before her death and had told relatives she was expecting twins. She had expressed unhappiness about the relationship in the weeks beforehand.

In statements read to the court, her parents described her as happy and bubbly, with a loving nature and close family relationships.

Garner must serve at least 23 years before he can be considered for parole. Release at that point is not automatic.