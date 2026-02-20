A man has been locked up for life after brutally killing his wife as she tried to leave him. Thisara Weragalage, 38, from Pentwyn, admitted the murder of 32-year-old Nirodha Niwunhella and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on February 20.

Life Sentence: At Least 24 Years Behind Bars

Weragalage will serve a minimum of 23 years and nine months in prison. He initially denied the charges but changed his plea last January, sealing his grim fate.

Heartbreaking Tribute From Devastated Family

Nirodha’s family remembered her as a treasured daughter and beloved friend. They described her as full of kindness and warmth, whose memory will live on.

“We remember Nirodha as a cherished daughter, family member and dear friend to many. Nirodha will be forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude. She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth, and her memory will continue to inspire us. Though her life ended too soon, the love she shared will always remain with us. Rest in peace, angel.”

Father’s Emotional Court Statement

“My only daughter was Nirodha Kalpani Niwunhella. She was a happy, mischievous, playful girl who captivated everyone’s hearts as a child. She loved her mother and father dearly and was a very good friend to her friends. She was a sweet girl who also loved animals. I am 64 years old and my wife is also 64 years old. The pain and anguish we felt when we were told on August 21 that our daughter had been murdered cannot be described in words. After the brutal murder of our only daughter, all our hopes were ruined. Her loss is an unbearable mental burden for the family. We faced many problems because this crime took place abroad. Communication difficulties and financial hardships made it worse. We were further crushed to learn the crime was committed by our daughter’s husband, whom we also loved dearly. We still can’t understand how he could do something so horrific.”

Knife Attack Shocks Cardiff Community

Police rushed to South Morgan Place, Riverside, Cardiff, at 7:37 am on August 21 after reports of a seriously injured woman. Officers found Nirodha stabbed over 20 times and a broken knife nearby. Despite urgent first aid, she died at the scene.

Witnesses saw Weragalage fleeing in a Ford Fiesta, with CCTV confirming his involvement. Within an hour, he was found and arrested at Seawall Road, with blood spattered inside his car.

Detective Calls Killer ‘Jealous and Cowardly’

“Nirodha was beloved by her family and friends, and her life was ended by her jealous and cowardly former partner. Nirodha was separating from Weragalage, who couldn’t accept the break-up. He brought knives to intimidate her — then murdered her,” said Detective Inspector Graham Williams. “I’m glad he owned up to his actions and spared the family from a trial. No sentence can bring her back, but I hope this helps provide some peace. This verdict is thanks to tireless police work and community support. We will never tolerate violence against women and girls, and we will hold offenders accountable.”

Help Is Available for Domestic Abuse Victims

South Wales Police urge anyone suffering domestic abuse to speak out. You are not alone, and it is not your fault.

Report abuse online or call 101 for non-emergencies.

If you’re in immediate danger, dial 999.

Make anonymous reports to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

For advice and local support, visit South Wales Police – What is Domestic Abuse? and Support Organisations for Victims.