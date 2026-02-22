Watch Live
KNIFE ATTACK Man Jailed for Over Three Years After Shocking Gosport Stabbing

Published: 8:43 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 8:43 am February 22, 2026

 

Joshua Walder Sentenced for Brutal Knife Attack

A 35-year-old man has been locked up for three-and-a-half years after stabbing a man in Gosport.

Joshua Leigh Walder, from Cooperage Green, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 13 February. He had already pleaded guilty on 12 January to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Morning Clash Leaves Victim Seriously Injured

The incident unfolded at 8:05am on Saturday 6 December 2025 on Magennis Close, Gosport.

Police found the victim, a man in his 40s, with a serious neck wound. He was rushed to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Officers arrested Walder after finding a knife nearby and charged him with the stabbing.

Police Warn: Carrying Knives Has Deadly Consequences

“Walder carried out a senseless attack and the consequences could have been significantly worse for the victim who was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries,” said Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, District Commander for Fareham and Gosport.

“Anyone who picks up a knife is making a decision which creates the very real risk that you could kill or seriously injure someone.

“We hope that anyone thinking of carrying a knife recognises that there are serious consequences both for themselves and others when they make that decision to pick up a weapon.

“We regularly make proactive efforts to target knife carriers and remove weapons from the streets.

“Our officers will do everything in their power to ensure those who choose to carry knives are arrested, charged and put before the courts.”

