Joshua Walder Sentenced for Brutal Knife Attack

A 35-year-old man has been locked up for three-and-a-half years after stabbing a man in Gosport.

Joshua Leigh Walder, from Cooperage Green, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 13 February. He had already pleaded guilty on 12 January to wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Morning Clash Leaves Victim Seriously Injured

The incident unfolded at 8:05am on Saturday 6 December 2025 on Magennis Close, Gosport.

Police found the victim, a man in his 40s, with a serious neck wound. He was rushed to the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Officers arrested Walder after finding a knife nearby and charged him with the stabbing.

Police Warn: Carrying Knives Has Deadly Consequences