A man has been locked up after stabbing his housemate with a fishing knife following a heated row in Leicester.

Terrifying Attack on Danvers Road

Emergency crews rushed to a house on Danvers Road, near Narborough Road, just after 10am on 17 August last year. A man had been stabbed inside the property.

Officers discovered Lonel Cutitaru, 49, had plunged the small fishing knife into his victim’s back. The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Wounds

The knife slashed the victim’s liver, kidney, and diaphragm, causing dangerous internal bleeding. His injuries were potentially fatal.

Cutitaru Found Guilty and Sentenced

Cutitaru was arrested at the scene.

He admitted to arguing with the victim and another housemate.

He was charged with attempted murder but cleared of that crime at Leicester Crown Court.

A jury instead found him guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Monday, 23 February, Cutitaru was sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars.

Justice was served for a brutal stabbing that rocked this Leicester shared house.