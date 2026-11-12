A man who stole an ambulance while a paramedic was treating a patient in the back has been jailed for 21 months after leading police on a pursuit from Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Marshall Leese, 32, of Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November 2026 after admitting kidnap, vehicle theft and dangerous driving.

Leese drove away from the hospital with the patient and paramedic still inside the ambulance on 25 March 2026.

Police pursued the stolen emergency vehicle before Leese abandoned it at a petrol station in Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme.

He then ran into nearby woodland in an attempt to escape officers.

However, police dog Foxy and its handler quickly tracked him down. Leese was bitten by the dog after failing to follow officers’ instructions.

Ambulance Stolen While Paramedic Treated Patient

The incident began at Royal Stoke University Hospital, where an ambulance had been parked in a triage bay.

The vehicle was operating in ‘run lock’ mode, a system that allows the engine to remain running while paramedics remove the ignition keys.

A paramedic was providing treatment to a patient in the rear of the ambulance when Leese entered the driver’s seat.

Despite the patient and ambulance worker being inside, he drove away from the hospital.

Police were alerted and began pursuing the stolen vehicle.

The circumstances created a serious risk for those inside the ambulance and other road users.

Police Chase Ends at Chesterton Petrol Station

Officers followed the ambulance as Leese drove away from Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The pursuit ended when he abandoned the vehicle at a petrol station on London Road in Chesterton, Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Leese fled on foot into nearby woodland in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Officers called on a police dog unit to assist in locating him.

Police dog Foxy and its handler tracked Leese to his hiding place.

According to Staffordshire Police, Leese failed to comply with instructions and was bitten by the dog before being detained.

He was subsequently taken into police custody.

Leese Admits to Kidnapping and Dangerous Driving

Following the police investigation, Leese was charged with several offences arising from the incident.

He later pleaded guilty to kidnap, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without a licence and using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance.

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 10 November, he was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

The court proceedings followed an investigation by Staffordshire Police’s criminal investigations department.

Detective Praises Officers Who Stopped Ambulance Thief

Detective Constable Lili Rose Gregory, from Staffordshire Police’s criminal investigations department, said the incident could have had far more serious consequences.

She said:

“This was a particularly dangerous incident which could have ended very differently if it wasn’t for the quick actions of officers to apprehend Leese.”

DC Gregory said investigators gathered sufficient evidence to secure a conviction despite Leese’s initial denial of wrongdoing.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to build all of the evidence needed to secure his conviction, despite his earlier attempts to say he’d done nothing wrong.”

The sentence brings the criminal proceedings arising from the ambulance theft to a conclusion.