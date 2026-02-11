Man Jailed Over Horrific Sex Crimes Against Three Girls in West Sussex

Young Suspect Faces Multiple Rape Charges

Tarek Miah, 20, from Salvington, West Sussex, is behind bars charged with a string of serious sexual offences. He faces four counts of rape, plus charges for forcing children into sexual acts and false imprisonment.

Disturbing Allegations Spark Police Action

The charges stem from two separate reports. On 7 February, police were alerted that two teenage girls were being held captive in a vehicle in Midhurst. Another report involved the historic sexual abuse of a girl in the Durrington area.

Victims Getting Specialist Support

All three girls are now receiving help from specialist officers, as the investigation continues.

Miah Remanded Ahead of Court Hearing

Miah was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 11 February.