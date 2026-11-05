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TAKE AWAY BLAZE Man jumps from first-floor window as 70 firefighters tackle major takeaway blaze in Finsbury Park

A man jumped from the first floor of a burning building as a major fire swept through a takeaway restaurant and flats above it in north London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were sent to Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after flames broke out at the commercial property.

The man escaped before firefighters arrived and was treated by paramedics for minor injuries before being taken to hospital.

Around eight other people were evacuated by fire crews as the blaze spread through the building.

London Fire Brigade confirmed that a second-floor flat and part of the roof were damaged.

The fire was eventually brought under control at 8.25pm, more than four hours after the first emergency calls.

Man jumps from first floor to escape fire

Emergency services were alerted at 3.52pm after reports of a fire at a mid-terraced takeaway restaurant with residential accommodation above.

London Fire Brigade’s control room received nine emergency calls as the incident developed.

Smoke spread through the building, affecting areas between the ground, first and second floors.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 05 At 22.52.12

One man escaped by jumping from the first floor before firefighters reached the scene.

London Ambulance Service treated him for minor injuries before taking him to hospital.

Firefighters also evacuated approximately eight people from the affected building.

Seventy firefighters deployed to Seven Sisters Road

The scale of the blaze prompted London Fire Brigade to mobilise ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters.

Crews from Holloway, Stoke Newington, Hornsey and surrounding stations attended.

Firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent the fire spreading further through the building and neighbouring properties.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 05 At 22.52.03

The Brigade later confirmed that a second-floor flat and the roof had sustained fire damage.

The extent of the damage to the takeaway restaurant itself has not been confirmed.

Seven Sisters Road closed as smoke spreads

The fire caused significant disruption along Seven Sisters Road, one of the main routes through Finsbury Park.

The road was closed between Holloway Road and Finsbury Park station while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Station Commander Adam Lawson, who attended the scene, said local residents had been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

He warned: “There was very heavy traffic and motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area. The Seven Sisters Road is closed between Holloway Road and Finsbury Park station.”

The road restrictions were in place during the emergency response. The time at which the road reopened has not been confirmed.

Fire brought under control after more than four hours

London Fire Brigade confirmed that the blaze was brought under control by 8.25pm on Thursday.

Firefighters had been at the scene since shortly before 4pm.

The incident involved a substantial emergency response because of the fire’s location beneath residential accommodation.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while around eight people were evacuated.

There have been no further confirmed reports of injuries.

Investigation launched into cause of Finsbury Park fire

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed an investigation is underway to determine how the blaze started.

No information has been released suggesting that the fire was deliberately started.

The incident is the latest major fire to affect a mixed-use building on Seven Sisters Road, following a separate blaze in September 2026.

There is no evidence linking the two incidents.

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