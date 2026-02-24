Watch Live
FUELLED KILLING Man Locked Up for Life Over Murder of Duane Keen

Jealousy-Fuelled Killing Rocks Blaenavon Duane Keen, 47, was fatally attacked in the early hours of...

Published: 11:09 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 11:09 pm February 24, 2026

Jealousy-Fuelled Killing Rocks Blaenavon

Duane Keen, 47, was fatally attacked in the early hours of October 17 last year at a home on Riverside Drive, Blaenavon. The shocking murder sparked a swift investigation by Gwent Police.

Kai Pennell Sentenced to Minimum 23 Years

Kai Pennell, 35, from Torfaen, admitted the murder and was also found guilty of damaging a car belonging to an ex-partner on the same night. On Tuesday 24 February, Cardiff Crown Court handed him a life sentence, requiring at least 23 years behind bars.

Family Breaks Silence After Verdict

“Today a life sentence of 23 years has been awarded to Kai Pennell for taking the life of my son Duane. A loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Although justice has been given, the life sentence will never be truly enough, as we the family have lost our loved one who will never have his life to live and we now have to live the rest of our lives without him. We the family would like to thank the police, CPS and all the team that have worked tirelessly on this case and have supported us throughout the past several months.”

Police Condemn Knife Crime in Strong Terms

Detective Chief Inspector Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths described the attack as “jealousy-fuelled and violent,” adding:

“Taking a knife from his own property implied that he intended to cause serious harm when confronting Duane in the early hours of that morning. His actions had devastating consequences and Duane’s death has impacted the lives of his family, loved ones, friends and community. I’d like to pay tribute to the friends and family who have had to come to terms with Duane’s death and shown great strength throughout this difficult process. I know today’s sentencing will never bring him back; however I hope this outcome brings some consolation and closure for them.”

Urgent Appeal Over Knife Crime

Knife crime continues to tear communities apart. If you know anything about knife offences or anyone carrying weapons, get in touch with Gwent Police now:

  • Visit the Gwent Police website
  • Call 101
  • Send a direct message on social media
  • Or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

