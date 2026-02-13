A man has been jailed for manslaughter after two brutal punches in a Chatham car park led to a man’s untimely death.

Unprovoked Attack in Magpie Hall Road Car Park

John Farmer, 45, struck his 33-year-old victim without warning on 1 April 2024, in a car park on Magpie Hall Road.

The victim collapsed at the scene and was rushed to a hospital in London. Sadly, he was pronounced dead the very next day.

Swift Arrest and Conviction

Police arrested Farmer at his home on Coronation Road just days later, on 4 April. He denied guilt but was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court after a full trial.

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, Farmer was slammed with a 10-year jail sentence, plus an additional three years on licence.

Police Praise Witnesses, Call for Closure