DEADLY PUNCH Man Locked Up for Manslaughter After Deadly Punch-Up in Chatham Car Park

Published: 2:59 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 2:59 pm February 13, 2026

A man has been jailed for manslaughter after two brutal punches in a Chatham car park led to a man’s untimely death.

Unprovoked Attack in Magpie Hall Road Car Park

John Farmer, 45, struck his 33-year-old victim without warning on 1 April 2024, in a car park on Magpie Hall Road.

The victim collapsed at the scene and was rushed to a hospital in London. Sadly, he was pronounced dead the very next day.

Swift Arrest and Conviction

Police arrested Farmer at his home on Coronation Road just days later, on 4 April. He denied guilt but was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court after a full trial.

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, Farmer was slammed with a 10-year jail sentence, plus an additional three years on licence.

Police Praise Witnesses, Call for Closure

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: “This sentence sends a clear message about the devastating consequences of unprovoked violence. Farmer’s punches ended a life, and he now faces a decade behind bars for his actions.”

“I thank the witnesses who helped bring justice and hope the victim’s family and friends can find some closure.”

