Police Nabbed Him After a Car Stop

Halil Akyuz, 27, has been sentenced to three and a half years in jail for supplying cannabis in Fenland. The Chatteris man was caught after police stopped the black Ford Focus he was in on Bridge Street on 26 August 2023. The car had previously ignored police attempts to stop it.

Damning Evidence from Phone Seizure

Officers seized Akyuz’s phone, revealing photos and videos showing cannabis cultivation. They also found screenshots of large money transfers, expensive watches, and thick bundles of cash. Despite denying any involvement in cannabis supply or criminal property acquisition, a jury at Cambridge Crown Court found him guilty in November.

Sentenced and Behind Bars

On 13 February, Akyuz was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to a 3-year, 6-month jail term for drug dealing offences.

Concerned about drug activity? Want to report suspicious behaviour? Visit Cambridgeshire Police’s drug dealing info page for signs to watch out for and how to get in touch.