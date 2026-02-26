Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Birmingham

A man has admitted to manslaughter over the death of his carer, Irene Mbugua, in Birmingham last summer.

Tragic Death at Winson Green Home

Irene, 46, was found dead at David Walsh’s house on Markby Road, Winson Green, on June 23.

Police discovered she had suffered severe head and facial injuries after an assault.

Investigation Uncovers Shocking Assault

Detectives confirmed Irene was at the address providing care for Walsh. The 35-year-old was quickly arrested and taken to hospital following the incident.

He was originally charged with murder and assaulting several police officers during his arrest.

Walsh’s Court Drama: From Murder to Manslaughter

Walsh denied murder but changed his plea at Warwick Crown Court in Coventry on February 24.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and admitted four counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Sentencing is set for next month.

