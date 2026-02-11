Watch Live
STREET ATTACK Man Punched in the Head During Fake Interview

Police are hunting witnesses after a brutal assault rocked Rochester’s High Street late last Friday....

Published: 12:58 am February 11, 2026
Updated: 12:58 am February 11, 2026

Police are hunting witnesses after a brutal assault rocked Rochester’s High Street late last Friday. At around 11.22pm on 6 February 2026, officers were called to the scene where a man had been seriously injured.

The victim, standing with friends, was approached by three people pretending to film interviews with revellers. Suddenly, one of the trio threw a savage punch, knocking the victim to the ground and leaving him with a serious head injury.

Suspects Flee After Violent Attack

After the punch, the attacker grabbed the woman holding the camera and fled, with the other man carrying the microphone close behind. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his facial and head injuries.

Police Describe Attackers – Can You Help?

  • Main attacker: Medium build, around 6ft tall. Wearing a black hooded jacket (hood up), light grey jogging bottoms with white writing down one leg, black trainers and white socks.
  • Man with microphone: Black male, dressed all in black – puffer jacket, jogging bottoms, trainers and cap. The microphone was black with a white casing.
  • Woman filming: White, long brown hair tied up, black coat, blue jeans, white trainers. Held a camera phone with a top-mounted light.

Call Now If You Have Info

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward. Call the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/20888/26.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

