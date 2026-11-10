A man has been rushed to hospital after suffering burns during an incident near the Wetherspoons crossroads in Bexleyheath, with ambulance crews arriving at the scene in less than five minutes.

Emergency services were called to Arnsberg Way, opposite Bexleyheath Police Station, at approximately 1.48pm on Monday 9 November 2026.

The incident prompted concern among local residents after reports began circulating on social media about an emergency near the busy town centre junction.

The London Ambulance Service has now confirmed that paramedics treated a man for burns before taking him to hospital as a priority.

Ambulance Crews Arrive Within Five Minutes

The London Ambulance Service dispatched an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer following the emergency call.

A spokesperson said:

“We were called at 1.48pm on Monday 9 November to reports of an incident on Arnsberg Way, Bexleyheath.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incid