Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIREBALL HORROR Man Rushed to Hospital With Burns After Emergency Incident Near Wetherspoons in Bexleyheath

A man has been rushed to hospital after suffering burns during an incident near the Wetherspoons crossroads in Bexleyheath, with ambulance crews arriving at the scene in less than five minutes.

Emergency services were called to Arnsberg Way, opposite Bexleyheath Police Station, at approximately 1.48pm on Monday 9 November 2026.

The incident prompted concern among local residents after reports began circulating on social media about an emergency near the busy town centre junction.

The London Ambulance Service has now confirmed that paramedics treated a man for burns before taking him to hospital as a priority.

Ambulance Crews Arrive Within Five Minutes

The London Ambulance Service dispatched an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer following the emergency call.

A spokesperson said:

“We were called at 1.48pm on Monday 9 November to reports of an incident on Arnsberg Way, Bexleyheath.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incid

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

SEX ATTACK Woman Sexually Assaulted and Slapped in Face by Stranger in Maidstone as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News

FLY TIPPING Bury Council Issues Record Number of Fines in Crackdown on Fly-Tipping, Littering and Illegal Waste Disposal

UK News

NO MEAN NO Russell Brand Faces Lengthy Jail Sentence for Rape and Sexual Assault as Victims Address Court

UK News

VIOLENT DISORDER Teenager, 17, Arrested After Violent Disorder Outside Pub in Melksham Town Centre

UK News

RESCUE OPERATION Cruise Ship Pianist Rescued After Nine Hours in Pacific Ocean Tells Fishermen ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’

UK News

HEAVY DEMAND Great Western Hospital Warns of Longer A&E Waiting Times as Emergency Department Faces Heavy Demand

UK News

MPs examine rural crime as police step up use of technology on farms

UK News

FOG WARNING Met Office Issues Two Yellow Weather Warnings as Dense Fog Threatens Monday Morning Travel Across UK

UK News

UPDATE Chessington World of Adventures Bomb Scare: Police Confirm No Public Risk After Theme Park Evacuation

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH Urgent Police Appeal to Find Missing Girl, 10, Last Seen in Bransholme, Hull

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BRAND SENTENCING Russell Brand Sentencing Under Way as Judge Begins Remarks Following Rape and Sexual Assault Convictions

UK News

ROBBERY MANHUNT Police Hunt Wanted Robbery Offender With Links to Brighton and Crawley

National News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Murder After Woman, 26, Found Shot Dead During Police Welfare Check in Hounslow

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Boy, 15, Last Seen in Sheerness

UK News
Rogue Traders Jailed and Forced to Repay £100k After Scamming Elderly with Fake Repairs

ROGUE TRADERS Two Men Arrested After Pensioners Allegedly Taken to Maidstone Bank to Withdraw Cash for Building Work

UK News

VIOLENT RAID Four Masked Robbers Jailed for 50 Years After Violent Raid on Strood Home

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEVASTATING FATAL FIRE Boxing Day Fire That Killed Mother and Two Children Likely Caused by Electrical Fault, Inquest Finds

UK News

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Urgent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gurpreet Singh, 28, Last Seen in Farnborough

UK News

HUGH RESPECT Emotional Farewell as Police Officer Honoured With Guard of Honour and Motorcycle Escort at Wiltshire Funeral

UK News
Watch Live