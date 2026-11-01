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FALL FROM HEIGHT Man seriously injured after fall from height closes A3(M) near Bedhampton

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from height near the A3(M) at Bedhampton, prompting the closure of the motorway in both directions.

Police were called at 1.15pm on Friday, 30 October, following reports of the incident near junction 4 at Bedhampton, close to Portsmouth.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.15pm after a man suffered a fall from height and sustained serious injuries near junction 4 (Bedhampton) of the A3(M). He has been taken to hospital.”

A3(M) closed in both directions

The incident led to the closure of the motorway between junction 5, Broadmarsh Interchange, and junction 3, Waterlooville Interchange, while emergency crews worked at the scene.

National Highways said Hampshire Police, ambulance crews and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were among the services responding to the incident.

Traffic officers and contractors were deployed to help manage the closure, with motorists caught inside the affected stretch being turned around under the direction of police and National Highways staff.

Drivers faced lengthy queues as diversions were introduced via local roads.

Police confirm man taken to hospital

Police said the road would reopen once emergency services had finished working at the scene. The man’s condition after being taken to hospital has not been confirmed in the update.

There has been no official explanation of the circumstances leading to the fall, and police have not released further details about the man.

The closures and traffic disruption described in this report occurred on Friday, 30 October. Drivers making journeys now should check the latest information from National Highways rather than relying on the earlier closure notice.

 

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