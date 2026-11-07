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TOWN ATTACK Man Seriously Injured in Early-Morning Assault in Paignton as Police Hunt Suspect

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Paignton, Devon, in the early hours of Saturday morning (7 November).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Victoria Street at approximately 1.50am following reports of an assault.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment.

A police cordon has been established in the area while detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Officers have released a description of a male suspect and are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage from the area to come forward.

Police Search for Suspect Following Victoria Street Assault

Detectives are working to identify a man believed to have been involved in the incident.

The suspect is described as a man of medium build who was believed to be wearing light blue jeans, a navy Canada Goose-style jacket and a dark-coloured hat.

Police have not released his age or any further identifying details.

The circumstances leading up to the assault have not yet been established.

Officers have also not confirmed whether a weapon was involved or the precise nature of the victim’s injuries.

Police Cordon in Paignton Town Centre

A cordon remains in place around the area of Victoria Street as police continue their enquiries.

The street is located in central Paignton, close to shops and other town-centre businesses.

Police have not confirmed how long the cordon is expected to remain or whether any nearby premises have been affected.

The investigation remains ongoing, with detectives gathering evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

Detectives Appeal for CCTV and Dashcam Footage

Devon and Cornwall Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or noticed suspicious activity in the area at around 1.50am.

Officers are also asking residents, businesses and motorists to check any relevant CCTV, doorbell camera, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log 62 of 7 November 2026.

Information can also be provided through the police force’s online reporting service.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been announced in the information released by police.

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