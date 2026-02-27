A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident at Tower Retail Park, Crayford Road, just before 7.30pm on February 25.

Police and Ambulance Rush to the Scene

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews responded swiftly. The injured man received treatment at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

No Arrests Yet as Probe Continues

The Metropolitan Police confirmed no arrests have been made so far. Detectives have launched a full investigation and are urging the public to come forward.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Detectives have launched an investigation and their enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7198/25FEB, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

More news from London