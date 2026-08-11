Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DIED AT THE SCENE Man shot dead in Clapham as murder investigation launched

Man shot dead in Clapham as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation is under way after a man was shot dead in Clapham, south London, on Monday night. Emergency services were called to Landor Road, SW9, shortly before 10pm on Monday, 10 August, following reports of a shooting. The London Ambulance Service has now confirmed it received the emergency call at 9.59pm and dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics in fast-response cars. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene by car.

Paramedics arrived within three minutes

The London Ambulance Service said its first paramedics reached the scene just three minutes after the call. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 9:59pm on Monday 10 August to reports of a shooting on Landor Road, SW9. “We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics in fast response cars. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. “Our first paramedics arrived in three minutes. “Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

  Murder Shot Clapham

Large crime scene remains in place

A significant police cordon has been established around Landor Road and Willington Road, close to The Landor pub, while forensic examinations are carried out. A forensic tent has also been erected within the cordoned area. Residents reported hearing several gunshots at around 10pm before emergency services descended on the area. Officers have been carrying out enquiries locally, including seeking CCTV and doorbell footage that could assist the investigation. The circumstances and motive behind the fatal shooting have not yet been established publicly.  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

FOUND IN WATER Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

UK News
A31 remains closed after lorry fire spreads to New Forest heathland

FIGHT CONTINUES A31 remains closed after lorry fire spreads to New Forest heathland

UK News
Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

WATER CRISIS Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

UK News
Police seal off Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

POLICE PRESENCE Police seal off Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

UK News
New Forest wildfire burns more than 100 hectares as A31 closure continues

New Forest wildfire burns more than 100 hectares as A31 closure continues

UK News

GOLF BLAZE Huge fire destroys roof of Kingsthorpe Golf Club as crews battle blaze

UK News
Six arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 23, found dead in Islington

MURDER PROBE Six arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 23, found dead in Islington

UK News
Man charged after cyclist dies following Stepney Green collision

CYCLIST KILLED Man charged after cyclist dies following Stepney Green collision

UK News
Off-duty Wiltshire Police officers commended after violent supermarket arrest

VIOLENT ATTACK Off-duty Wiltshire Police officers commended after violent supermarket arrest

UK News
Woman dies after car travels wrong way on A42 before fatal crash

HORROR SMASH Woman dies after car travels wrong way on A42 before fatal crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man shot dead in Clapham as murder investigation launched

DIED AT THE SCENE Man shot dead in Clapham as murder investigation launched

UK News
Man shot dead in Clapham as murder investigation launched

Man shot dead in Clapham as murder investigation launched

UK News

SHOOTING PROBE Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Clapham

UK News

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Clapham

UK News
Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

UK News
Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two suspected rogue traders arrested at pensioner’s home near Sevenoaks

ROGUE TRADERS Two suspected rogue traders arrested at pensioner’s home near Sevenoaks

UK News
Two suspected rogue traders arrested at pensioner’s home near Sevenoaks

Two suspected rogue traders arrested at pensioner’s home near Sevenoaks

UK News
Police appeal to find missing Dartford man as concerns grow for his welfare

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Police appeal to find missing Dartford man as concerns grow for his welfare

UK News
Police appeal to find missing Dartford man as concerns grow for his welfare

Police appeal to find missing Dartford man as concerns grow for his welfare

UK News
Police release images after hammer robbery at Sutton-in-Ashfield service station

Police release images after hammer robbery at Sutton-in-Ashfield service station

UK News
Police release images after hammer robbery at Sutton-in-Ashfield service station

Police release images after hammer robbery at Sutton-in-Ashfield service station

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

MURDER CHARGE Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

UK News
Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

UK News
Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

AVOID THE AREA Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

UK News
Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

Twenty fire crews battle huge grassland blaze as public told to avoid Exeter beauty spot

UK News
Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

POLICE HONOUR Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

UK News
Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

UK News
Watch Live