Man shot dead in Clapham as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation is under way after a man was shot dead in Clapham, south London, on Monday night. Emergency services were called to Landor Road, SW9, shortly before 10pm on Monday, 10 August, following reports of a shooting. The London Ambulance Service has now confirmed it received the emergency call at 9.59pm and dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics in fast-response cars. A trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene by car.

Paramedics arrived within three minutes

The London Ambulance Service said its first paramedics reached the scene just three minutes after the call. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called at 9:59pm on Monday 10 August to reports of a shooting on Landor Road, SW9. “We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics in fast response cars. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance. “Our first paramedics arrived in three minutes. “Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Murder Shot Clapham

Large crime scene remains in place

A significant police cordon has been established around Landor Road and Willington Road, close to The Landor pub, while forensic examinations are carried out. A forensic tent has also been erected within the cordoned area. Residents reported hearing several gunshots at around 10pm before emergency services descended on the area. Officers have been carrying out enquiries locally, including seeking CCTV and doorbell footage that could assist the investigation. The circumstances and motive behind the fatal shooting have not yet been established publicly.