A 20-year-old man has been handed an indefinite hospital order following a fatal stabbing and serious injuries to two others in Brighton.

On 1 April 2025, emergency services rushed to an address on Hartfield Avenue after reports of violence inside the property.

Victims found with horrific injuries

Officers discovered a woman and a young boy outside. The woman suffered severe knife wounds, while the boy had a head injury. Both were quickly treated by paramedics and taken tothe hospital.

Inside, 57-year-old Emad Samir Botros Farag was found with a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect arrested and charged

Police searched the home and arrested 19-year-old Fabio Botros, who lived on Hartfield Avenue. All three victims were known to each other.

Fabio was charged with Emad’s murder and the attempted murder of the other two victims.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 3 April and was remanded in custody awaiting further hearings and investigations.

Guilty plea and sentencing

On 12 February at Lewes Crown Court, Fabio pleaded guilty to manslaughter and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced the same day to an indefinite hospital order, bringing a grim chapter to a tragic case.