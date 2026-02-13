Knife Incident Rocks N1 at 2:30 AM

Just after 2:30am on Friday, 13 February, police rushed to Evelyn Walk, N1, after reports of a violent altercation.

Victim Found with Stab Wounds

A man in his 40s was discovered at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Urgent Enquiries Underway, No Arrests Yet

Officers have made no arrests so far and are conducting urgent investigations to track down those responsible.

Help Police Solve the Crime

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 570/13FEB.