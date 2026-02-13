Watch Live

FIRST PICTURES Man Stabbed in Hoxton Sparks Midnight Mayhem

A chilling stabbing near Evelyn Walk and Murray Grove rocked Hoxton in the early hours...

Published: 10:58 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 11:10 am February 13, 2026

A chilling stabbing near Evelyn Walk and Murray Grove rocked Hoxton in the early hours today. Just after 2:30am on February 13, emergency teams arrived swiftly to treat a man before rushing him to a major trauma centre.


Scene of Chaos: Blood, Damage, and Police Cordon

Police slapped a heavy cordon around the grim crime scene. Eyewitnesses reported a silver people carrier with a smashed bumper and blood stains visible inside its open doors. Nearby, a battered low wall hints at a fierce struggle.

London Ambulance Service Confirms Serious Attack

“We were called at 2:33am to reports of a stabbing at Evelyn Walk and Murray Grove, Hackney. We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer. The man was treated for stab wounds and rushed to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

What We Know So Far: Hoxton Stabbing Details

  • The attack took place between Shoreditch Park and Old Street station, a busy area of shops and residences.
  • The severity of the victim’s injuries hasn’t been made public yet.
  • A blood-streaked car remains trapped behind police tape as officers probe the case.

 

The Met Police have been approached for more info. We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.

 

