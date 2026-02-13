The Met Police have been approached for more info. We’ll keep you posted as this story develops.

“We were called at 2:33am to reports of a stabbing at Evelyn Walk and Murray Grove, Hackney. We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer. The man was treated for stab wounds and rushed to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Police slapped a heavy cordon around the grim crime scene. Eyewitnesses reported a silver people carrier with a smashed bumper and blood stains visible inside its open doors. Nearby, a battered low wall hints at a fierce struggle.

A chilling stabbing near Evelyn Walk and Murray Grove rocked Hoxton in the early hours today. Just after 2:30am on February 13, emergency teams arrived swiftly to treat a man before rushing him to a major trauma centre.

