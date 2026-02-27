Man Stabbed on Kent House Road in Early Morning Attack

A man in his 50s was found with knife wounds on Kent House Road at 2.10am yesterday (February 26), sparking a major police response.

He was rushed to the hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police Launch Investigation After Shocking Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service. The victim was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

“Detectives have launched an investigation. Their enquiries continue and no arrests have been made at this stage,” said a MET spokesperson.

Kent House Road Shut Down, Now Reopened

The road was sealed off in both directions while police dealt with the incident. All cordons have since been lifted.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 526/26FEB, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

