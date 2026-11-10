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MANHUNT CONTINUES Man Suffers Head Injuries in Trowbridge Stabbing as Police Hunt Third Suspect

A man in his 20s suffered three head wounds and an internal head injury after being targeted by three men in a suspected attack near Tesco Extra in Trowbridge.

Wiltshire Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses and footage following the stabbing near the supermarket’s car park in County Way on Saturday 31 October 2026.

The attack happened shortly before 2pm, when three men are believed to have targeted the victim before fleeing the area.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment. Although he sustained three lacerations to his head and an internal head injury, police have confirmed that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while detectives continue their investigation.

Officers are now seeking witnesses who were in the surrounding area, particularly near Trowbridge Town Park and Biss Meadow.

Three Men Believed to Have Targeted Victim Near Tesco Extra

Detectives believe the victim was approached and attacked by three men close to the Tesco Extra car park on County Way.

The suspects fled following the incident, leaving the man with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances leading up to the stabbing or whether the victim knew his attackers.

Officers have also not confirmed whether a weapon was recovered.

Investigators have been examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an effort to establish the movements of those involved.

Although two men have been arrested, enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the attack and the identities of everyone involved.

CCTV Shows Potential Witnesses Near Trowbridge Town Park

Wiltshire Police say CCTV footage has revealed that several people were in the area near the bottom of Trowbridge Town Park, towards Biss Meadow, around the time of the stabbing.

Detectives believe those individuals could hold important information, even if they did not witness the attack itself.

Officers want to speak to anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour before or after the incident.

They are also appealing for motorists and nearby residents to check recordings from dashcams, doorbell cameras and CCTV systems.

The investigation is being handled by Central CID.

Detective Appeals for Witnesses to Come Forward

Temporary Detective Constable Layton, of Central CID, said:

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something that could assist our enquiries.

“As part of our investigation, we have reviewed CCTV footage from the area and can see there were a number of people nearby the bottom of Trowbridge Town Park, towards the Biss Meadow direction.

“If you saw what happened, believe you may have seen the suspects before or after the attack, or have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, please come forward.

“You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers through their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”

Two Arrested as Police Investigation Continues

Wiltshire Police have confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Both have been released on police bail while further enquiries take place.

Their ages and the offences for which they were arrested have not been disclosed.

Police have not announced any charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are particularly keen to obtain footage showing activity around County Way, Trowbridge Town Park and Biss Meadow shortly before or after 2pm on 31 October.

How to Contact Wiltshire Police

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.

Email: [email protected]

Crime reference: 54260131241

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers or by calling 0800 555 111.

Police have urged anyone with potentially relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to come forward, even if they believe it may be of limited importance.

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