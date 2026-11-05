A major police operation is continuing in a Norfolk village after a man barricaded himself inside a property and allegedly threatened to set it on fire if anyone entered.

Specialist police negotiators were deployed to Coast Road in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, after officers were called to reports of threats during an attempted eviction.

The incident began shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday, 4 November, prompting the evacuation of nearby homes and a primary school.

Norfolk Police confirmed that the man had claimed to have containers of petrol inside the property and threatened to ignite them if anyone attempted to enter.

A police cordon was established, with Coast Road closed while emergency services worked to bring the stand-off to a safe conclusion.

Police negotiators called to Coast Road stand-off

Officers were alerted after threats were allegedly made while attempts were being made to evict the man from the property.

When police arrived, the man had locked himself inside and refused to leave.

Specialist negotiators were called to the scene to communicate with him.

The operation continued into Wednesday evening, with police confirming at around 9.30pm that officers and emergency services remained at the address.

The force said the man had threatened to set fire to petrol containers if anyone entered the building.

Police have not confirmed whether petrol has been independently verified inside the property.

Hopton primary school evacuated and closed

Hopton Church of England Primary Academy was evacuated as a precaution, alongside several nearby homes.

The school subsequently confirmed it would remain closed on Thursday, 5 November, because of the ongoing incident.

In an update shared through Norfolk County Council’s emergency school closures service, the academy said the safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff remained its highest priority.

Remote learning arrangements were being provided to families through ClassDojo.

Residents were allowed home, but two households remain displaced

In a later update, Norfolk Police said most evacuated residents had been allowed to return to their properties following a safety assessment.

However, two households remained displaced on Wednesday evening.

Officers continued working with emergency services and partner organisations to support those affected.

The force has not announced any arrests or injuries in connection with the incident.

Coast Road closed as police operation continues

Coast Road remained closed at the time of the latest official police update, with motorists and pedestrians urged to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police said: “We would ask the public to avoid the area and follow the advice of officers and emergency services on scene.”

The force thanked residents for their patience and cooperation and said further information would be provided when appropriate.

The man’s identity has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding the attempted eviction have not been made public.

The police operation was still ongoing when the latest confirmed statement was issued on Wednesday evening.