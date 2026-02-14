Watch Live
JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

  Kaya Scullion has finally been locked up after carrying on selling cannabis despite being...

Published: 6:12 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 6:12 am February 14, 2026

 

Kaya Scullion has finally been locked up after carrying on selling cannabis despite being given a second chance by the courts.

From Suspended Sentence to Prison Cell

At just 24 years old, Scullion, from Lostock Gralam in Northwich, had already been handed a six-month suspended sentence for possessing a large stash of cannabis in 2023. That suspended sentence was given in April 2025, but it clearly failed to deter him.

Snapchat Sting Exposes Drug Dealer

Following his initial sentencing, Cheshire police spotted a suspicious Snapchat account openly advertising cannabis for sale. Their investigation soon linked the account back to Scullion.

In July 2025, cops executed a search warrant on his home. They seized cash and his mobile phone, which revealed damning messages showing a “menu” of drugs and arranged meetings with buyers.

16 Months Inside and £20k Seized

Scullion pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and being involved in its supply. On Tuesday, 10 February, Chester Crown Court sentenced him to 16 months in custody.

He was also ordered to forfeit over £20,000 in ill-got gains.

“Scullion showed a clear disregard for the law, carrying on with his criminal activity after the courts spared him jail time,” said Police Constable Andy Collict.

“Even after being arrested a second time and faced with irrefutable evidence, Scullion showed arrogance and even laughed at the exhibits put before him.”

“I welcome the custodial sentence and hope it proves that crime doesn’t pay.”

PC Collict urged locals to speak up about drug-related crime: “If you have information about drug activity where you live, contact us via 101 or our website.”

