A violent attacker who travelled more than 300 miles armed with a zombie knife before forcing his way into a woman’s home in Torquay has been jailed for life.

Jordan Honey, 29, from Felixstowe in Suffolk, threatened to kill the woman and her family during a brutal assault in which he held a knife against her neck, punched her in the face and repeatedly smashed her head against the floor.

The victim was left fearing for her life after Honey travelled by train from Suffolk to Devon to confront her.

Honey appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday, 3 November, having been convicted of intentional strangulation, causing grievous bodily harm and three other offences.

He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years.

Attacker travelled hundreds of miles armed with a zombie knife

The court heard that Honey had previously assaulted the woman on 11 October 2025.

A week later, on 18 October, he sent her a series of threatening messages before boarding a train to Devon carrying a zombie knife.

After arriving at the woman’s Torquay home, Honey barged his way inside and produced the weapon.

He held the knife towards her stomach before cornering her and striking her neck with it.

He then pressed the blade against her neck and stabbed it into a wall.

Throughout the terrifying ordeal, Honey repeatedly threatened to kill the woman and her family.

Woman injured trying to defend herself

Desperate to protect herself, the victim grabbed the knife and attempted to push it away, suffering injuries to her hands.

Honey continued the attack, grabbing her by the hair and punching her in the face.

He then repeatedly banged her head against the floor while holding her by her hair.

During the assault, Honey threatened: “I’m going to kill you now.”

The attack ended when a neighbour intervened, prompting Honey to flee the property.

The woman was later treated in hospital for wounds to her hands.

Police arrest attacker at father’s home in Suffolk

Following the assault, Honey returned to Suffolk.

Police located and arrested him at his father’s address the following afternoon.

Officers also recovered the zombie knife used during the attack.

A subsequent investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police led to Honey being prosecuted for a series of serious violent offences.

Following a trial, he was convicted of intentional strangulation, causing grievous bodily harm and three further offences.

Detective says victim was lucky to survive

Detective Constable Joseph Wynne-Davies, the officer in the case, described the assault as a terrifying ordeal.

He said: “This was a truly terrifying attack in which the completely blameless victim thought she was going to die.

“Honey took the decision to arm himself with a potentially deadly weapon and travel for many hours to Devon.

“On this journey, Honey had ample time to recognise that carrying the weapon was highly dangerous and could be deadly.

“Once he arrived at the address, Honey exploded into violence before eventually leaving the scene and returning to Suffolk where he was arrested.”

‘Incredibly dangerous man’ handed life sentence

DC Wynne-Davies warned that the attack could easily have resulted in a fatality.

He said: “Zombie knives are incredibly dangerous and there are countless examples of when they have caused fatal injuries. It is partly due to good fortune that this wasn’t the case in this incident.

“I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly courageous in describing what happened to her and remaining engaged throughout the court process.

“It is thanks to her bravery that an incredibly dangerous man has been sentenced to a life term including a significant period in custody.”

Honey will have to serve at least 15 years before becoming eligible for consideration for release by the Parole Board. Release is not automatic at the end of the minimum term.