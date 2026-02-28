A Manchester delivery driver has been locked up for sexually assaulting a woman during a food delivery in Northwich.

Rana Jahangir Sentenced After Guilty Verdict

Rana Jahangir, 25, from Collington Close, Manchester, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault at Chester Crown Court on Friday, 27 February 2026. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. Jahangir must also sign the sex offenders register for ten years and is banned from contacting the victim by a court-issued restraining order.

Shocking Assault During Delivery

The court heard that on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, Jahangir delivered food to a home on Shipbrook Road, Rudheath. After handing over the order, he grabbed the woman from behind, hugging and kissing her without consent. The assault lasted more than a minute despite her repeated pleas for him to stop.

Victim’s Brave Decision Leads to Arrest

The victim initially reported the attack to the delivery company instead of police. But after confiding in friends, she contacted officers the following day. Jahangir was arrested and denied the charges, claiming the encounter was consensual. Unbeknownst to him, part of the assault was captured on the victim’s mobile phone, which sealed his fate.

