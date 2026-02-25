A violent machete attack in Bolton has landed a Manchester man behind bars for six years. Dale Dean, 27, was locked up after seriously injuring a man in a shocking assault inside a local shop.

Attack Caught in Broad Daylight

On the evening of Saturday, 5 April 2025, Dean launched his savage attack on a man inside a shop on Kentmere Road, Breightmet. Witnesses, including shop staff and customers, looked on in horror as Dean brandished a machete.

The victim suffered multiple injuries to his head and shoulder, leaving him seriously hurt. Dean didn’t stop there — he also caused extensive damage to the shop before fleeing the scene.

Swift Justice at Manchester Crown Court

Dean, from Upper West Grove, Manchester, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, and affray. On Friday, 20 February 2026, Manchester Crown Court sentenced him to six years in prison.

The judge added a 20-month extended licence period upon his release, citing the severity of the offence and the ongoing danger Dean poses to the public.

