Police have released an appeal to identify a man they want to speak to following reports of an assault and threats to kill in Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police said the incident happened in Rollestone Street shortly before 6pm on 11 November 2026.

Officers have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident should email PC Dodin at [email protected], quoting reference 54260135527.

Police have not said that the man pictured has been charged with an offence.