West Midlands Police are hunting Deara Sadiq, 21, following a savage stabbing in Coventry.

Woman Hospitalised After Multiple Stab Wounds

On Wednesday, 18 February, officers found a woman in her 20s with multiple stab wounds at a Swanswell Street property. She was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

Police Urge Public to Help Track Down Suspect

Deara Sadiq, a local Coventry man, is the prime suspect. Police have opened a public portal for anyone with information on his whereabouts.

Submit tips here: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ26C02-PO1

Do not approach Sadiq if spotted

Call 999 quoting crime ref 20/151390/26

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Police warn the public to stay alert as the urgent manhunt for Deara Sadiq continues.

