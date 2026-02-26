Watch Live
MAN ON THE RUN Manhunt Underway for 21-Year-Old Over Brutal Coventry Stabbing

West Midlands Police are hunting Deara Sadiq, 21, following a savage stabbing in Coventry. Woman...

Published: 12:02 am February 26, 2026
Updated: 12:02 am February 26, 2026

West Midlands Police are hunting Deara Sadiq, 21, following a savage stabbing in Coventry.

Woman Hospitalised After Multiple Stab Wounds

On Wednesday, 18 February, officers found a woman in her 20s with multiple stab wounds at a Swanswell Street property. She was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

Police Urge Public to Help Track Down Suspect

Deara Sadiq, a local Coventry man, is the prime suspect. Police have opened a public portal for anyone with information on his whereabouts.

Police warn the public to stay alert as the urgent manhunt for Deara Sadiq continues.

