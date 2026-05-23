Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

A Nottingham man, Marcus Bennett, 44, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after his victim overcame fear and reported him to police for multiple rapes and threatening messages. The offences, which occurred after Bennett tricked his way into her home, prompted a court trial concluding at Nottingham Crown Court on 19 May.

Victims Brave Report

The victim initially came forward following a series of threatening messages from Bennett in September 2023. She then disclosed that Bennett had raped her three months earlier, including two incidents while she was asleep.

Denial And Evidence

Bennett denied all allegations during his police interview and trial, claiming uncertainty over consent during sleep and denying presence during the assaults. However, photographic evidence later disproved his claims, contributing to his conviction on two rape counts.

Court Verdict And Sentence

After a two-week trial, Bennett was found guilty of two counts of rape and cleared of a third. An additional charge under the Malicious Communications Act was left to lie on file. Sentencing included a 13-year prison term and lifetime inclusion on the sex offenders’ register.

Restraining Order Imposed

Bennett was also given a restraining order to prevent any contact with the victim, providing her with ongoing protection from further harm.