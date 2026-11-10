A maritime search operation has been reported in the South China Sea following a distress alert linked to a Vietnamese-flagged tanker, although vessel-tracking information raises questions about the source of the emergency signal.

Singapore’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) has reportedly received a distress alert associated with the chemical and oil products tanker Aulac Conifer, registered under Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) 574002350.

The alert was reported at position 03°04.4’N, 105°36.4’E, in the southern South China Sea.

Vessel-tracking reports suggest at least two ships in the surrounding area have diverted from their normal routes and begun making repeated movements consistent with maritime search patterns.

However, the reported distress position does not match the latest available Automatic Identification System (AIS) information for Aulac Conifer, which places the tanker in Vietnamese waters.

The circumstances surrounding the alert remain unclear, and there has been no independently verified confirmation of a person overboard, a vessel sinking or casualties.

Ships Reportedly Divert to Search Area

According to the initial maritime alert, vessels operating near the reported distress position have been asked to maintain a lookout and provide assistance where necessary.

AIS observations shared with the alert suggest at least two ships have changed course and are making movements consistent with an organised search.

Such manoeuvres can indicate that vessels are searching for a person in the water, a missing vessel or another source of distress.

However, vessel movements alone cannot establish the nature of an emergency or confirm that a search has been formally coordinated by rescue authorities.

The identities of the vessels reportedly involved and the timing of their movements have not yet been independently confirmed.

Distress Signal Linked to Aulac Conifer

The emergency signal was reportedly associated with Aulac Conifer, a Vietnamese-registered chemical and oil products tanker.

Shipping records identify the vessel as:

Vessel: Aulac Conifer

Aulac Conifer IMO number: 9389710

9389710 MMSI: 574002350

574002350 Flag: Vietnam

Vietnam Length: Approximately 127 metres

Approximately 127 metres Year built: 2007

The tanker operates in regional waters and has previously called at ports in Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

However, AIS records reviewed following the reported alert place the vessel near Dung Quat, Vietnam, rather than at the position associated with the distress signal.

This discrepancy means it cannot currently be established whether the tanker itself is experiencing an emergency.

Questions Over Source of Emergency Beacon

One possible explanation for the conflicting positions is that the distress alert originated from an emergency beacon carrying incorrect or outdated identification details.

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) are designed to alert rescue authorities when a vessel encounters a serious emergency.

These devices can transmit identification information and, where equipped, geographical coordinates.

If a beacon has been incorrectly programmed, transferred between vessels without updating its registration or otherwise misidentified, its transmitted identity may not accurately indicate the vessel in distress.

Alternatively, the reported position could relate to a separate maritime incident.

There is currently no confirmation that an EPIRB error occurred, or that the alert was connected to a man-overboard incident.

The precise source and authenticity of the signal require confirmation from the appropriate maritime authorities.

Singapore Rescue Authorities Reportedly Alerted

The initial report identifies Singapore’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre as the authority receiving the distress signal.

MRCCs coordinate maritime search and rescue assistance, including communication with ships operating near an emergency position.

Vessels receiving distress information may be requested to maintain a lookout, assist in a search or relay information to rescue coordinators.

The reported position in the southern South China Sea lies within a busy maritime region used by commercial shipping.

At the time of reporting, no official statement confirming the circumstances of the alert, the number of vessels involved or the outcome of any search had been independently verified.

No Confirmed Casualties or Missing Crew

There have been no verified reports of casualties, missing seafarers or damage to Aulac Conifer.

The vessel’s apparent position in Vietnam also means that any suggestion that it has sunk, caught fire or suffered an accident at the reported distress coordinates would be premature.

Further information is needed to determine whether the alert originated from the tanker, another vessel or a separate emergency beacon.

Ships operating near 03°04.4’N, 105°36.4’E should follow any instructions issued through official maritime distress communications and report relevant sightings to the appropriate rescue coordination authority.

The circumstances of the reported emergency remain under investigation.