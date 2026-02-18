Watch Live
Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp faced a night to remember – trapped in a lift with...

Published: 5:23 am February 18, 2026
Updated: 5:23 am February 18, 2026

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp faced a night to remember – trapped in a lift with five others!

But quick-thinking firefighters from Slamannan Community Fire Station smashed through the drama, freeing them all.

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Almost Cancelled

The rockstar was all set to hit Falkirk when disaster struck. Stuck in a lift, Martin and five others were trapped in a nail-biting emergency.

Firefighters Break Through the Barricades

Brave firefighters didn’t waste a second. They stepped in, cut short the crisis, and rescued everyone safe and sound.

Bonus: A Selfie to Remember

Firefighter Connor Marley made the moment iconic with a cheeky selfie alongside Martin Kemp before heading back to the station. Talk about a golden rescue!

