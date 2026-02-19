Man Forced into Van on Church Lane

Police are hunting three masked men accused of kidnapping a man at 8:41am on Monday, February 16, in north west London’s Church Lane.

Witnesses say the victim was dragged into a white panel van by the trio, according to London Now.

Victim Found Hours Later in Upper Sydenham

Ten hours after the incident, at 7:03pm, officers were called to Wells Park Road, where a man in his 40s reported being kidnapped and assaulted.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries, which thankfully were not life-threatening or permanent.

Police Say ‘Targeted and Isolated’ Incident

The Metropolitan Police insist this was a targeted attack with no danger to the wider Kingsbury community.

A Met spokesperson said: “Our enquiries continue and no arrests have been made.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 01/7178523/26.

“Information can also be released anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”