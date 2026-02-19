Watch Live
STREET SNATCH Masked thugs snatch man in broad daylight in north west London, police launch probe

Man Forced into Van on Church Lane Police are hunting three masked men accused of...

Published: 7:32 am February 19, 2026
Updated: 8:34 pm February 19, 2026

Man Forced into Van on Church Lane

Police are hunting three masked men accused of kidnapping a man at 8:41am on Monday, February 16, in north west London’s Church Lane.

Witnesses say the victim was dragged into a white panel van by the trio, according to London Now.

Victim Found Hours Later in Upper Sydenham

Ten hours after the incident, at 7:03pm, officers were called to Wells Park Road, where a man in his 40s reported being kidnapped and assaulted.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries, which thankfully were not life-threatening or permanent.

Police Say ‘Targeted and Isolated’ Incident

The Metropolitan Police insist this was a targeted attack with no danger to the wider Kingsbury community.

A Met spokesperson said: “Our enquiries continue and no arrests have been made.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 01/7178523/26.

“Information can also be released anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

