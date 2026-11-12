A drug dealer caught with more than £18,000 worth of heroin and cocaine in his BMW has been jailed for two and a half years after an off-duty police community support officer spotted him in Totnes.

Max Ogilvie, 31, of no fixed abode in Totnes, was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Exeter Crown Court on Friday 6 November 2026.

The Class A drugs were discovered during a search of his BMW in June, after an off-duty Police Community Support Officer recognised him as someone wanted in connection with breaches of bail conditions.

Ogilvie subsequently admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Devon and Cornwall Police praised the work of its Totnes neighbourhood team, whose investigation resulted in his conviction.

Off-Duty PCSO Spots Wanted Man in Totnes

The investigation began when an off-duty police community support officer recognised Ogilvie in a shop in Totnes.

He was wanted in connection with alleged breaches of bail conditions.

Police subsequently searched his BMW and discovered quantities of heroin and cocaine with a combined estimated street value exceeding £18,000.

The drugs were seized, and officers began gathering evidence relating to their intended supply.

Ogilvie was later charged and admitted possessing both Class A substances with intent to supply.

Judge Hands Down 30-Month Prison Sentence

Ogilvie appeared before His Honour Judge Patrick at Exeter Crown Court on 6 November.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

During sentencing, the judge told Ogilvie that he was the only person who could stop himself taking drugs.

PC Zoe Carter, who worked on the investigation, attended court to see the sentence handed down.

She praised the work carried out by the neighbourhood policing team.

“I am satisfied with the sentence handed down after a thorough investigation by the Totnes neighbourhood team who built a robust case for court,” she said.

Police Condemn Harm Caused by Class A Drugs

PC Carter said Ogilvie’s offending had consequences beyond his own drug use.

“Ogilvie is a prolific drug user who committed serious offences and thought he could get away with them. Now he must face the consequences of his actions and will have time behind bars to reflect on his crimes.”

She warned about the wider impact of heroin and cocaine supply in local communities.

“Class A drugs are often linked to other offences and ruin lives, causing misery and harm across our communities. Ogilvie demonstrated selfish behaviour with no thought for others who may be at risk from him.”

The officer also highlighted the importance of the off-duty PCSO’s intervention in identifying Ogilvie.

“This case goes to show that whether our officers are on shift or off duty we are always keeping an eye out to keep Totnes safe.”

Residents Urged to Report Suspected Drug Dealing

Devon and Cornwall Police are encouraging residents to report suspected drug supply and suspicious activity in their communities.

Information can be submitted through the Devon and Cornwall Police website.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Totnes neighbourhood policing team is also holding a free community drop-in session at Totnes Methodist Church in Fore Street on Friday 13 November, from 10am until 11.15am.

Residents can attend without booking to speak directly with local officers.

Further neighbourhood updates are available through the Totnes Police Facebook page.