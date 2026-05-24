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ATTEMPT MURDER Maxwell Drapkin Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Murder of Former Partner in Stourport

Maxwell Drapkin Jailed 14 Years for Attempted Murder of Former Partner in Stourport

Maxwell Drapkin, 37, from Mike Oborski Close, Kidderminster, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison at Worcester Crown Court for attempting to murder his former partner in Stourport-on-Severn on 21 September 2025. Drapkin pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation and was convicted of attempted murder following a trial.

Brutal Assault Details

Drapkin showed up at his ex-partner’s home in Stourport, where he grabbed her by the neck, pushed her to the floor, dragged her into the kitchen, and strangled her while striking her head. She sustained injuries to her head and eye and was taken to the hospital.

Victims Courageous Escape

The victim fled the attack by climbing out of a window barefoot, stepping on broken glass, before seeking help from neighbours. Her bravery was praised by police, who recognised her vital role in ensuring Drapkin was brought to justice.

Police Statement

“This was a vicious and unprovoked attack, which would have been terrifying for the victim. I would like to commend her for her bravery in coming forward to support the investigation, ensuring a violent offender is put behind bars,” said West Mercia Detective Constable Annabelle Davis.

Victim Impact Statement

The victim spoke of lasting trauma, saying attending court was difficult and that the attack had overshadowed her future. She expressed her gratitude for the support from friends during this challenging time.

Support And Reporting

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse, call 999 in an emergency. For non-emergency help, report online or call 101.

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